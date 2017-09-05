Breaking From Tradition, VP to Present National Awards to Teachers This Year

The National Awards to Teachers this year will be presented by the Vice-President, an award which is usually presented by the President.Constituted in 1958, the National Award for Teachers is presented by the President to teachers, who have rendered exemplary service to the nation and meritorious performance. The awards cover teachers working in primary, middle and secondary schools in India.This year, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest at the ceremony being organised at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on Tuesday.However, President Ramnath Kovind will be hosting the teachers at Rashtrapati Bhavan later in the day.Sources in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, however, insisted that not much should be "read into this change in ceremony – where the VP will present the award instead of the President. The President has invited the awardees to personally interact with them.”219 teachers, including 124 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) teachers, will be presented the award. The ceremony will take place in the presence of Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar, MoS HRD Satyapal Singh and MoS Upendra Kushwaha.There are 366 awards, out of which 20 are reserved for Sanskrit, Persian and Arabic teachers. There is also an earmarked quota for each state/ union territory/ organisation based on their number of teachers.The recognition is extended to teachers of CBSE-affiliated schools, independent affiliated schools situated abroad, ICSCE, Sainik School, KVS, NVS, CTSA and schools run by the Atomic Energy Education Society.This year, for Teachers’ Day celebrations, the government has asked the state governments to hold district/ block/ cluster level competitions based on cleanliness.