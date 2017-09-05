BRICS 2017 LIVE: Doklam Was Discussed in Talks Between PM Narendra Modi and Xi

Sep 5, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)



Xi calls for 'healthy, stable' ties between China, India

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said "healthy and stable relations" between China and India were in line with the fundamental interests of their people.

"China is willing to work with India on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence to improve political mutual trust, promote mutually beneficial cooperation and push Sino-Indian ties along a right track," he said at a bilateral meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the end of the 9th BRICS Summit. Modi and Xi met on the sidelines of the Summit -- for the first time after a tense stand-off between the two armies ended last month. The two leaders also discussed the border issue.