BRICS 2017 LIVE: Doklam Was Discussed in Talks Between PM Narendra Modi and Xi

News18.com | September 5, 2017, 12:23 PM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Xiamen. The meeting, which lasted for about 60 minutes, touched upon a lot of issues, including border disputes and the Doklam standoff. “India and China agreed that it’s in the interests of both the countries to keep the relationship looking forward and on an upward trajectory,” Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar told reporters.

Stay Tuned for Live Updates:
Sep 5, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)


Xi calls for 'healthy, stable' ties between China, India

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said "healthy and stable relations" between China and India were in line with the fundamental interests of their people.

"China is willing to work with India on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence to improve political mutual trust, promote mutually beneficial cooperation and push Sino-Indian ties along a right track," he said at a bilateral meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the end of the 9th BRICS Summit. Modi and Xi met on the sidelines of the Summit -- for the first time after a tense stand-off between the two armies ended last month. The two leaders also discussed the border issue. 

Sep 5, 2017 11:54 am (IST)

Important point made during meeting was peace & tranquility in the border area is prerequisite for further development of relationship: MEA 

Sep 5, 2017 11:45 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to co-operate on border security...Constructive steps will be taken in order to resolve the issues, says Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar

Sep 5, 2017 11:42 am (IST)

The meeting that lasted for almost 60 minutes largely focused on BRICS related issues, says Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar

In Astana meeting, on the sidelines of the SCO meeting, we both agreed that we would not allow differences become disputes. That was what we carried forward even today.... Peace and tranquility in the border area were a pre-requisite... Both laid out a positive view of where the India, China relationship would go....Chinese President Xi Jinping appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision...It's in interests of both countries to keep the relationship forward and on an  upward trajectory...The bilateral meeting between India-China had a forward looking approach...Doklam issue was discussed, both the countries agreed it should not recur; differences must be handled with mutual respect, says Jaishankar

Sep 5, 2017 11:38 am (IST)

Foregin Secretary S Jaishankar addresses the media after the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Sep 5, 2017 11:27 am (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 11:26 am (IST)

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that healthy, stable Sino-Indian ties in line with fundamental interests of their peoples... Chinese President Xi Jinping calls to push forward Sino-Indian ties on “right track” at the bilateral meeting with  Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (reports: 
China Global Television Network)

Sep 5, 2017 11:20 am (IST)


Chinese President Xi Jinping to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

* India and China are each other's major neighbours, we are also two of the world's largest & emerging countries 

* A healthy and stable China-India relationship serves the interests of people in both countries

Sep 5, 2017 11:19 am (IST)
READ | PM Modi Suggests 10 Commitments for BRICS Leadership in Global Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for creating a greener world by taking concerted action on countering climate change, through initiatives such as the India-initiated International Solar Alliance.

Sep 5, 2017 11:15 am (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 11:10 am (IST)
Five Principles of Panchsheel What exactly are the five principles of Panchsheel?
The five principles of peaceful co-existence is what is known in India as the Panchsheel Treaty. 
The first every formal agreement between the two Asian giants was in 1954. They were noted clearly in the preamble to the "Agreement (with an exchange of notes) on trade and intercourse between Tibet Region of China and India". The five principles are: 
1. Mutual respect for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
2. Mutual non-aggression.
3. Mutual non-interference in each other's internal affairs.
4. Equality and cooperation for mutual benefit.
5. Peaceful co-existence.
Sep 5, 2017 11:10 am (IST)

What is the Panchsheel treaty that India, China will work along? 

China, on Tuesday, said that it was prepared to work with India to seek guidance from five principles of Panchsheel. The development came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met along the BRICS Summit. 

Sep 5, 2017 11:02 am (IST)

China is prepared to work with India to seek guidance from the five principles of Panchsheel: Chinese President XI Jinping to PM Modi (reports ANI)

Sep 5, 2017 10:58 am (IST)

Modi, Xi hold first substantive bilateral meeting post-Dokalam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping today held their first substantive bilateral meeting after the Dokalam standoff, which had put ties between the two countries under strain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the BRICS Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue earlier in the day, met Xi on the sidelines of the 9th BRICS Summit. The prime minister, accompanied by senior officials including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, met the Chinese leader just before his travel to Myanmar from this port city.

During their meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Xi Jinping on a "very successful" BRICS Summit, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The meeting comes amid diplomatic efforts by the two sides to overcome the bitterness caused by the 73-day face-off between their troops in the Dokalam area of the Sikkim sector.

Sep 5, 2017 10:51 am (IST)

The bilateral meeting on the sideline on BRICS summit 2017 in  Xiamen between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is over. The bilateral meeting lasted for 30 minutes. MEA will address the media on the issues discussed in the bilateral meeting in a short while from now.

Sep 5, 2017 10:41 am (IST)

Developing nations have become 'main engine' of growth: Xi

President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that emerging market economies and developing countries have become the "main engine" of world economic growth, as he announced that China will provide USD 500 million to help such nations.

Xi Jinping made the announcement at a meeting in which leaders of the five BRICS countries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and heads of Egypt, Guinea, Mexico, Tajikistan, and Thailand took part. It was held on the sidelines of the 9th BRICS Summit under China's BRICS Plus initiative.

"I wish to announce that China will provide USD 500 million for assistance fund for South-South Cooperation," Xi Jinping said addressing the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries. The money will be used to help fellow developing countries to tackle famine, refugees, climate change, public health and other challenges, Xi Jinping said.

"The purpose of inviting some representatives of developing countries from different regions to this dialogue is to foster a broad network for developing partnerships and build a community of common development and a shared future," Xi Jinping said.

Sep 5, 2017 10:22 am (IST)

Ministry of External Affairs will brief the media on the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of BRICS Summit 2017 in Xiamen, China

Sep 5, 2017 10:16 am (IST)

Xi Jinping hails Belt and Road at BRICS forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday hailed the Belt and Road project at a BRICS forum here, saying that the initiative has received a good response India has opposed Xi's ambitious project, the artery of which -- China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) -- passes through a part of Kashmir held by Pakistan. 

Speaking at the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present, Xi said: "Four years ago, I put forward the idea of building a Silk Road Economic Belt and a 21st century Maritime Silk Road. The initiative received a warm response from the international community.  "In May this year, China hosted a successful Belt and Road forum for international cooperation. Together with the participating countries and international organisations, we outlined a vision for future cooperation under the Belt and Road initiative and proposed the concrete measures to support countries along the belt and road in pursuing sustainable development," he added.

Sep 5, 2017 10:10 am (IST)

Before holding a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a bilateral meeting with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on sidelines of BRICS Summit in Xiamen

Sep 5, 2017 10:04 am (IST)

The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in Xiamen is underway..This is the first structured bilateral meeting after the Dokalam standoff.

Sep 5, 2017 9:57 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggests 10 noble commitments to be taken up by BRICS leadership for global transformation. Our 'no strings attached' cooperation model is driven purely by requirements of partner countries: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BRICS developing nations dialogue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitches for organised and coordinated action on counter terrorism, cyber security and disaster management.

Sep 5, 2017 9:44 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other BRICS leaders attend the opening ceremony of BRICS Cultural Festival & Photo Exhibition, expecting closer cultural exchanges 

Sep 5, 2017 9:42 am (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 9:42 am (IST)

CNN-News18’S Zakka Jacob reports: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are meeting after the Doklam standoff. The Doklam issue had cast a huge shadow over the relationship between Indian and China. They were finally able to resolve it last week after month-long tensions. So, Doklam will certainly feature in the talks between the leaders.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will also also look at the trade and commerce aspect of the India-China relationship. The two leaders also met couple of months ago on the sidelines on the SCO (Shanghai Co-operation Organisation) Summit in Astana. 

Sep 5, 2017 9:31 am (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 9:13 am (IST)

"At the last summit of BRICS, I highlighted the effort Brazil has made to resume development and open the market to the world," says President of Brazil, Michel Temer.

Sep 5, 2017 9:07 am (IST)

PM Modi pitches for setting up of BRICS credit rating agency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for setting up of a BRICS credit rating agency to counter western rating institutions and cater to the financial needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing nations. In an address at the plenary session of the BRICS Summit, Modi said a separate rating agency would help the economies of the member countries as well as other developing nations.

Sep 5, 2017 9:05 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges BRICS nations to work collectively for a digital world, skilled world, healthier world, equitable world, and harmonious world... Our “no strings attached” model of cooperation is driven purely by the requirements and priorities of our partner countries, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Sep 5, 2017 9:03 am (IST)

We need coordinated action and cooperation in areas such as counter terrorism, cyber security, and disaster management, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi... We need to work together to create a greener world and mitigate the menace of climate change, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi... Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for an inclusive world, where the poorest of the poor are integrated into the financial mainstream.

