BRICS 2017 LIVE: PM Modi Talks of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' in Xiamen

Sep 5, 2017 7:56 am (IST)

BRICS Summit 2017: Xiamen Declaration Will Put Pressure on China to Act Against Masood Azhar

The Xiamen declaration is out and for the first time in the history of BRICS, very strong and explicit language has been used on the issue of terror.

Paragraph 48 of the declaration explicitly names Pakistan-based terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed and implores joint BRICS action against terrorism.

This is a big win for Indian diplomats and particularly for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who at every multilateral forum, from the United Nations to G20 to now BRICS, has hammered the world's double standards when it comes to terrorism.

India had tried very hard in the last BRICS summit in Goa to get an explicit mention of Pakistan-supported terror groups but because of intransigence by China, it had to eventually give up its plans.