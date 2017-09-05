BRICS 2017 LIVE: PM Modi Talks of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' in Xiamen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Xiamen. Trade and terror are believed to be key items on the agenda. The meeting is of further importance because this is the first meeting between leaders of the two countries since the month-long Doklam deadlock.
Sep 5, 2017 8:54 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BRICS Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue for promoting mutually beneficial coop'n for Common Development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights India's growing engagement with Africa in multiple sectors and the International Solar Alliance...Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi asked BRICS to team up with the International Solar Alliance for mutual gains through solar energy utilisation of solar power and sun
Sep 5, 2017 8:51 am (IST)
Our development agenda lies with 'sabka sath sabka vikas', says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing 'Dialogue of Emerging Market & Developing Countries' in Xiamen.
Sep 5, 2017 8:51 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Dialogue of Emerging Market & Developing Countries' in Xiamen.
Sep 5, 2017 8:46 am (IST)
PM Narendra Modi held bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Michel Temer
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Brazilian President Michel Temer and discussed a partnership based on a "common global vision". The two leaders met in this southeastern Chinese city on the sidelines of the ninth BRICS Summit. "A partnership based on a common global vision & shared democratic values. PM @narendramodi engages with Brazilian President @MichelTemer," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
During the last BRICS Summit in Goa in October, Modi and Temer held a similar bilateral meeting with Temer.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) introduced in July this year is the biggest economic reform ever in India.
"India is changing fast into one of the most open economies in the world today," Modi said while addressing the BRICS Business Council meet in Xiamen as part of the 9th BRICS Summit.
"Foreign direct investment inflows are at an all-time high, rising by 40 percent," he said.
Sep 5, 2017 8:12 am (IST)
According to External Affairs ministry officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Xi at 10 am IST, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last official engagement before flying off to Myanmar on a bilateral visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had arrived in Xiamen on Sunday and attended the BRICS Summit on Monday. During the meeting, which is taking place amids efforts from the two sides to leave the bitterness caused by the 73- day face-off between their troops in Dokalam in the Sikkim sector, sources said the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to create confidence building measures. However, they refused to divulge details about the issues to be discussed.
Sep 5, 2017 7:56 am (IST)
BRICS Summit 2017: Xiamen Declaration Will Put Pressure on China to Act Against Masood Azhar
The Xiamen declaration is out and for the first time in the history of BRICS, very strong and explicit language has been used on the issue of terror.
Paragraph 48 of the declaration explicitly names Pakistan-based terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed and implores joint BRICS action against terrorism.
India had tried very hard in the last BRICS summit in Goa to get an explicit mention of Pakistan-supported terror groups but because of intransigence by China, it had to eventually give up its plans.
Sep 5, 2017 7:51 am (IST)
BRICS 2017: Summit Mention of Jaish and LeT is Big Victory for India
The joint declaration at the BRICS summit in Xiamen came as a huge boost for India. Its efforts at highlighting terror emanating from the neighbourhood found specific mention with the names of Pak-based terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in the joint declaration.
We express concern over the security situation in the region and violence caused by Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al-Qaida and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir," the declaration said.
Sep 5, 2017 7:49 am (IST)
PM Modi Seeks Strong Partnership Among BRICS Nations to Spur Growth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought a strong partnership among BRICS nations to spur growth, saying that the bloc has developed a robust framework for cooperation and contributed to the stability in a world "drifting towards uncertainty". Addressing the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in China's Xiamen city, Modi said trade and economy were the foundations of the cooperation among BRICS -- Brazil-Russia- India-China-South Africa. He also called for the creation of a BRICS rating agency to cater to financing needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing countries.
Sep 5, 2017 7:49 am (IST)
Xi asks Business Council, NDB to ensure more BRICS cooperation
Xiamen: Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the BRICS Business Council and the New Development Bank (NDB) to ensure greater cooperation among BRICS countries.
In his remarks during talks between the BRICS Business Council and BRICS leaders attending the ninth BRICS summit, Xi praised the achievements of the council and the NDB.
The Business Council comprising business organisations from all the five countries has done a lot in the fields of e-commerce, technical development, standard setting, and the experience sharing in the digital economy, he said. Xi noted that the Sanghai-headquartered NDB has developed new projects with the opening of its African regional centre.
Sep 5, 2017 7:38 am (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 7:34 am (IST)
