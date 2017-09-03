BRICS Summit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at China's Xiamen on Sunday to attend the 9th BRICS Summit. He is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the three-day event. Modi-Xi meeting will be keenly watched after the resolution of the Doklam border row, which pitted the armies of the two countries against each other for over two months.
BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - is a grouping of the five emerging economies. The BRICS summit brings together the leaders of these countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Michel Temer, South African President Jacob Zuma and Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the summit.
The opening ceremony of the three-day BRICS summit started with BRICS Business Council in Xiamen in Fujian province amid a downpour triggered by typhoon Mawar which had caused widespread disruption to the summit preparations and the city's traffic.
Xi Jinping Opens BRICS Summit, Asks Members to Shelve Differences
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday asked BRICS members to shelve their differences and accommodate each other's concerns by enhancing mutual trust and strategic communication, as he opened the 9th annual summit of the five member emerging economies in Xiamen.
In another post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned his visit to Myanmar and said he is looking forward to meeting President U Htin Kyaw as also Foreign Affairs Minister Aung San Suu Kyi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the visit, the two sides will review developments in bilateral relations, especially the extensive programme of development cooperation and socio-economic assistance that India is undertaking in Myanmar. New areas to work together will also be explored. "We will also look at strengthening our existing cooperation on security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, skill development, infrastructure and energy, and culture," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said
In one of the Facebook post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "India had the privilege of hosting the previous Summit in Goa in October last year. I look forward to building upon the results and outcomes of the Goa Summit. I also look forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes that will support the agenda of a stronger BRICS partnership under the chairmanship of China." (as quoted by IANS)
"We will also interact with the BRICS Business Council represented by captains of industry from all five countries. In addition, I look forward to engaging with leaders of nine other countries, including BRICS partners, in an Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue, hosted by President Xi Jinping on September 5," Prime Minister Narendra Modi added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will also meet leaders bilaterally on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to have a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit, which comes shortly after a period of increased tension following a two-and-half month long standoff between their forces in Doklam, along the Sikkim border, and a scuffle between their troops in Ladakh on August 15.