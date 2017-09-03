BRICS Summit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in China

Sep 3, 2017 5:21 pm (IST)

In one of the Facebook post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "India had the privilege of hosting the previous Summit in Goa in October last year. I look forward to building upon the results and outcomes of the Goa Summit. I also look forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes that will support the agenda of a stronger BRICS partnership under the chairmanship of China." (as quoted by IANS)

"We will also interact with the BRICS Business Council represented by captains of industry from all five countries. In addition, I look forward to engaging with leaders of nine other countries, including BRICS partners, in an Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue, hosted by President Xi Jinping on September 5," Prime Minister Narendra Modi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will also meet leaders bilaterally on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.