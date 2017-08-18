Bridge Breaks in Flood-hit Bihar, Family Drowns One Step Short of Safety
A video which has since gone viral shows people racing across the precarious bridge in small groups to get to safety. The structure collapsed just when a family of three was one step from safety.
Patna: At least three people, including a child, were feared drowned when a bridge gave away in Bihar's Araria district, taking the death toll in the flood-hit state to 98.
A video which has since gone viral shows people racing across the precarious bridge in small groups to get to safety. The structure collapsed just when a family of three was one step from safety.
The flood situation in Bihar has worsened in the past couple of days as the death toll kept going up. The Bihar floods have affected nearly 98 lakh people in 16 districts, forcing postponement of examination and cancellation of trains.
According to a PTI report, the toll due to the floods triggered by rains in Nepal and northern parts of the state was 72 till Wednesday, and 73.44 lakh people in 14 districts were hit.
Saharsa and Khagaria were the latest districts to be affected on Thursday, Special Secretary in the Disaster Management Department, Anirudh Kumar, said.
Though the Met office has forecast the possibility of rain in southern Bihar for one more week, there would be less rainfall in Nepal and northern parts of Bihar. This could further aggravate the situation in Bihar.
The Bihar health department has launched a toll-free number '104' to help people in distress with information on the floods, Principal Secretary of Health R K Mahajan said at a press briefing.
A video which has since gone viral shows people racing across the precarious bridge in small groups to get to safety. The structure collapsed just when a family of three was one step from safety.
The flood situation in Bihar has worsened in the past couple of days as the death toll kept going up. The Bihar floods have affected nearly 98 lakh people in 16 districts, forcing postponement of examination and cancellation of trains.
According to a PTI report, the toll due to the floods triggered by rains in Nepal and northern parts of the state was 72 till Wednesday, and 73.44 lakh people in 14 districts were hit.
Saharsa and Khagaria were the latest districts to be affected on Thursday, Special Secretary in the Disaster Management Department, Anirudh Kumar, said.
Though the Met office has forecast the possibility of rain in southern Bihar for one more week, there would be less rainfall in Nepal and northern parts of Bihar. This could further aggravate the situation in Bihar.
The Bihar health department has launched a toll-free number '104' to help people in distress with information on the floods, Principal Secretary of Health R K Mahajan said at a press briefing.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sri Lanka vs India 2017: Virat Kohli and Co. Arrive in Style for 1st ODI
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Catches Fire Again; User Injured in AP: Report
- Bareilly Ki Barfi Music Review: It's Painfully Unambitious
- Industry Experts to Discuss Impact of Demonetisation, GST, RERA at Global Indian Realty Summit
- Hardik Pandya Gifts Father an SUV, Find Out Which One