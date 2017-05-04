DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Bringing Back Mallya: India Asks UK to Remove Extradition Bottlenecks
File photo of liquor baron Vijay Mallya. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: India on Thursday asked Britain to remove bottlenecks in the extradition process so that fugitives like liquor baron Vijay Mallya are brought home to justice sooner.
This was conveyed by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to his British counterpart, Patsy Wilkinson and sources privy to the meeting said the Indian side did not take the name of Mallya, or any other individual, but made India’s concerns clear on long-pending extradition requests.
Newly appointed MHA spokesperson Ashok Prasad said, "the need to improve the extradition processes was discussed without naming individual cases."
The issue of the presence of certain Sikh militant elements in the UK, sharing of intelligence inputs on a real-time basis particularly with regard to the ISIS - both from ISIS-held territories, and modules being busted in the UK and Europe, were discussed at the two-hour-long meeting, official sources said, reported PTI.
Counter-terror cooperation between India and Britain besides a host of other issues figured in the parleys.
Matters relating to the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, strengthening of the intelligence-sharing mechanism and visa- related issues were also deliberated upon, the sources said.
Within hours of his arrest, Mallya, who is accused of cheating and fraud, was released on bail by a London court.
The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will argue the case on behalf of the Indian authorities when it comes before the court.
Mallya, whose now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines allegedly owes more than Rs 9,000 crore to various banks, had fled India on March 2, 2016.
However, unlike Mallya, Patel had submitted to the extradition order without legal challenge. India had given a formal extradition request for Mallya as per the extradition treaty between India and the UK through a note verbale, a diplomatic communication, on February 8.
