GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

British Couple on Ganga Cruise Beaten, Robbed in Bihar

The British couple, Matthew and Messie, were on a 39-day journey from Haridwar to Howrah sailing on the Ganga. They stopped on an island near Pandarak in Bihar’s Patna district.

Alok Kumar | News18dmalok

Updated:November 6, 2017, 10:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
British Couple on Ganga Cruise Beaten, Robbed in Bihar
File photo of the British couple, Mathew and Messie.
Patna: A British couple was thrashed and robbed by armed miscreants in Bihar early on Monday when they were taking pictures on the bank of river Ganges.

This comes just days after a German tourist was assaulted in Uttar Pradesh.

The couple, Matthew and Messie, were on a 39-day journey from Haridwar to Howrah sailing on the Ganga. They stopped on an island near Pandarak in Bihar’s Patna district.

They erected a tent and decided to spend the night on the island when two armed miscreants attacked them. Matthew told Patna Police that they also tried to sexually exploit Messie and threatened them with a rifle.

Mathew told Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj that he managed to jump into the river and sailed to the other side. He informed the police what happened with the help of some locals. Meanwhile, some locals also swam to the island to protect Messie, but by then both the assailants had fled.

Matthew said that they were both taking pictures and flashlight might have attracted the assailants. They snatched cash and mobile from the couple.

Maharaj said the police swiftly acted and both accused have been arrested. “They have confessed the crime. We will produce them in the court tomorrow,” he said.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Reporters Project: Heading to Poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

Reporters Project: Heading to Poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES