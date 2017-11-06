British Couple on Ganga Cruise Beaten, Robbed in Bihar

A British couple was thrashed and robbed by armed miscreants in Bihar early on Monday when they were taking pictures on the bank of river Ganges.This comes just days after a German tourist was assaulted in Uttar Pradesh.The couple, Matthew and Messie, were on a 39-day journey from Haridwar to Howrah sailing on the Ganga. They stopped on an island near Pandarak in Bihar’s Patna district.They erected a tent and decided to spend the night on the island when two armed miscreants attacked them. Matthew told Patna Police that they also tried to sexually exploit Messie and threatened them with a rifle.Mathew told Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj that he managed to jump into the river and sailed to the other side. He informed the police what happened with the help of some locals. Meanwhile, some locals also swam to the island to protect Messie, but by then both the assailants had fled.Matthew said that they were both taking pictures and flashlight might have attracted the assailants. They snatched cash and mobile from the couple.Maharaj said the police swiftly acted and both accused have been arrested. “They have confessed the crime. We will produce them in the court tomorrow,” he said.