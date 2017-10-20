British National Accused of Sexually Assaulting Blind Kids on Interpol Radar For Child Abuse

The British National accused of sexually assaulting three visually impaired kids at a school run by National Association for Blind in RK Puram may have been involved in similar cases in the UK as well.Sources said that a suspect with a profile similar to that of Murray Denis Ward was accused of child abuse four years ago in the UK. Authorities suspect that it was Ward and are gathering evidence against him.The Interpol has now sought details from the Delhi Police to get more clarity, officials said. The police have handed over all the case files to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the nodal office for the Interpol in India.Officers involved in the investigation told CNN-News 18 that they are waiting for a confirmation from Interpol about Ward’s involvement in previous cases. If confirmed, it would raise questions about whether he was hiding in India after assaulting the kids in UK.Ward was arrested in the first week of December and charged under sections of the Protection of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after being accused of sodomising three boys, all under 8 years. The incident was reported after one of the staff members caught him red-handed.A forensic examination of his laptop and mobile phone had revealed that he had tried to prey on more children and was in touch with at least 30-35 kids.The 54-year-old was also in touch with boys and girls who were not from the school for visually challenged and that the chat messages had sexual overtones, police said.A native of Gloucestershire, he was living in India since October 2016. He was working at a multinational company but quit his job in April this year after suffering a paralytic attack. He used to visit the school run by the association on a frequent basis to donate books. He also taught moral education and English to the students.