53-year-old British Man Arrested For Sexual Assault of Blind Kids in Delhi

A British national has been arrested in Delhi on the charges of sexually assaulting visually impaired kids at a school run by the National Association of Blind in RK Puram.According to the police, Murray Denis Ward (53), used to visit the school run by the association on a frequent basis as he has been a donor for the last eight or nine years. He has been accused of sodomising at least three children, all under 8 years old.DCP Chinmoy Biswal, in a text message, said that Ward forced himself on the three kids on September 2. The three kids are residents of NAB.Police said that Ward was arrested after they received a call from the school on Sunday afternoon. He has been charged under sections of the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The 53-year-old was produced in a court on Monday and has been sent to two-day police custody.During a preliminary examination of his laptop, police found some objectionable videos of kids. Police said that he also circulated some videos on Whatsapp and his phone is being examined.Ward, police said, is from Gloucestershire in the United Kingdom, and used to work with Sterlite Technology Limited in Gurgaon till April. He has a wife and three kids, who live in UK. He had suffered a paralytic attack in February this year.Speaking to CNN-News18, child rights lawyer Geeta Rameshan said that apart from the case registered against Ward, police should also investigate the lapses at the National Association for Blind that allowed the accused such easy access to the kids.