BSE Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Board Exam 2018 Time Table Released for SSC, OSSC, Vocational Students; Check Now
BSEAP has notified that the annual examination for the SSC, OSSC and Vocational students will be conducted in the month of March 2018 and candidates will be given 2 hours 45 minutes to complete their annual board exams which will be held from 9:30 am to 12:15 am.
Image for representation only. (Photo courtesy: hindi.news18.com)
BSE Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Board Exam Time Table has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) on its official website - bse.ap.gov.in.
The Secondary School Certificate Examination 2018 will begin from March 15, 2018 and end on March 29, 2018.
Students of the state of Andhra Pradesh who have enrolled for the Andhra Pradesh Board Exams 2018 can check the Class 10th Board Exams March 2018 Time Table as given below:
15th March 2018 - First Language Paper I (Group A)/First Language Paper I (Composite group)
16th March 2018 - First Language Paper II (Group A)/First Language Paper II (Composite group)/ OSSC Main Language Paper I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)
17th March 2018 - Second Language
19th March 2018 - English Paper I
20th March 2018 - English Paper II
21st March 2018 - Mathematics Paper I
22nd March 2018 - Mathematics Paper II
23rd March 2018 - General Science Paper I
24th March 2018 - General Science Paper II
26th March 2018 - Social Studies Paper I
27th March 2018 - Social Studies Paper II
28th March 2018 - OSSC Main Language Paper II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)
29th March 2018 - SSC Vocational Course (Theory)
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh had earlier released the time table for 1st and 2nd Year Intermediate IPE March 2018 Examination which are scheduled to begin from 28th February 2018 for 1st year students and from 1st March 2018 for 2nd year students. Candidates can access the detailed time table here:
http://www.news18.com/news/india/bieap-releases-ipe-march-exam-2018-time-table-for-1st-2nd-year-intermediate-exams-from-28th-feb-2018-1572103.html
