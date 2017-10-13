GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

BSE Odisha D.El.Ed 1st and Final Year Results 2017 (REGULAR & DEP) Released at bseodisha.ac.in

The Diploma in Elementary Education - D.El.Ed is a two-year programme offered in various educational institutions in the state of Odisha.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 13, 2017, 10:52 AM IST
candidates who had appeared in the first or final year can check their results at bseodisha.ac.in
BSE Odisha D.El.Ed 1st Year and Final Year Results 2017 have been released by the Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha on its official website - bseodisha.ac.in. The board had conducted examination for Diploma in Elementary Education - D.El.Ed (Regular & DEP) earlier this year and candidates who had appeared in the first or final year can check their results by following the instructions given below:

How to check BSE Odisha D.El.Ed First and Final Year Results 2017?

Step 1: Visit the official website - bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the below mentioned notification under latest updates:

‘FINAL RESULTS OF THE D.El.Ed. EXAMINATION-2017 (REGULAR & DEP)’
Or
‘MARKS SECURED IN THE 1ST YEAR D.El.Ed. EXAMINATION-2017’

Step 3: It will take you to the results pages where you need to enter your Roll Number or Name and click on Find Results

Step 4: Download your result and take a print out for further reference

Direct Link:

D.El.Ed First Year Results 2017:
http://results.indiaresults.com/or/bse-orissa/deled-reg-dep-1-year-exam-result-2017/query.htm

D.El.Ed Final Year Results 2017:
http://results.indiaresults.com/or/bse-orissa/deled-reg-dep-final-year-exam-result-2017/query.htm

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha conducts the examinations for Diploma in Elementary Education - D.El.Ed every year for students studying across various Government Teachers Training Institutes, Autonomous Colleges and District Institute of Education & Training (DIETS) in the state of Odisha.
