BSE Odisha D.El.Ed 1st and Final Year Results 2017 (REGULAR & DEP) Released at bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha D.El.Ed 1st Year and Final Year Results 2017 have been released by the Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha on its official website - bseodisha.ac.in . The board had conducted examination for Diploma in Elementary Education - D.El.Ed (Regular & DEP) earlier this year and candidates who had appeared in the first or final year can check their results by following the instructions given below:Visit the official website - bseodisha.ac.in Click on the below mentioned notification under latest updates:‘FINAL RESULTS OF THE D.El.Ed. EXAMINATION-2017 (REGULAR & DEP)’Or‘MARKS SECURED IN THE 1ST YEAR D.El.Ed. EXAMINATION-2017’It will take you to the results pages where you need to enter your Roll Number or Name and click on Find ResultsDownload your result and take a print out for further referencehttp://results.indiaresults.com/or/bse-orissa/deled-reg-dep-1-year-exam-result-2017/query.htmhttp://results.indiaresults.com/or/bse-orissa/deled-reg-dep-final-year-exam-result-2017/query.htmThe Diploma in Elementary Education - D.El.Ed is a two-year programme offered in various educational institutions in the state of Odisha. Candidates enroll for Diploma in Elementary Education via regular as well as distance learning programmes.The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha conducts the examinations for Diploma in Elementary Education - D.El.Ed every year for students studying across various Government Teachers Training Institutes, Autonomous Colleges and District Institute of Education & Training (DIETS) in the state of Odisha.