BSE Telangana Class 10th Board Exam Time Table Released for SSC, OSSC &Vocational Students, Check Now
BSE Telangana Class 10th Board Exam Time Table has been released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana on its official website - bse.telangana.gov.in/. ch 2018.
Representative Image. (Image: Getty Images)
BSE is scheduled to conduct the Annual examinations for Class 10th SSC, OSSC and Vocational Students in the month of March 2018. The SSC board exams will commence on 15th March 2018 to conclude on 31st March 2018. These exams will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:15 am across all exam centres in the state of Telangana.
Candidates of the state enrolled with Telangana Board of Secondary Education can prepare for their Annual Board Exams based on the Secondary School Certificate 2018 Examination Schedule listed below:
15th March 2018 - OSSC Main Language Paper I
16th March 2018 - OSSC Main Language Paper II
17th March 2018 - SSC Vocational Course
19th March 2018 - First Language Paper I (Group A)/First Language Paper I (Composite group)
20th March 2018 - First Language Paper II (Group A)/First Language Paper II (Composite group)
21st March 2018 - Second Language (Hindi and Telugu)
22nd March 2018 - English Paper I
23rd March 2018 - English Paper II
24th March 2018 - Mathematics Paper I
26th March 2018 - Mathematics Paper II
27th March 2018 - General Science Paper I
28th March 2018 - General Science Paper II
29th March 2018 - Social Studies Paper I
31st March 2018 - Social Studies Paper II
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education had earlier released the exam schedule of 1st and 2nd Year Intermediate IPASE Examination 2018 that is scheduled to begin on 1st March 2018.
