BSE Telangana Class 10th Board Exam Time Table Released for SSC, OSSC &Vocational Students, Check Now

BSE is scheduled to conduct the Annual examinations for Class 10th SSC, OSSC and Vocational Students in the month of March 2018. The SSC board exams will commence on 15th March 2018 to conclude on 31st March 2018. These exams will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:15 am across all exam centres in the state of Telangana.Candidates of the state enrolled with Telangana Board of Secondary Education can prepare for their Annual Board Exams based on the Secondary School Certificate 2018 Examination Schedule listed below:- OSSC Main Language Paper I- OSSC Main Language Paper II- SSC Vocational Course- First Language Paper I (Group A)/First Language Paper I (Composite group)- First Language Paper II (Group A)/First Language Paper II (Composite group)- Second Language (Hindi and Telugu)- English Paper I- English Paper II- Mathematics Paper I- Mathematics Paper II- General Science Paper I- General Science Paper II- Social Studies Paper I- Social Studies Paper IIThe Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education had earlier released the exam schedule of 1st and 2nd Year Intermediate IPASE Examination 2018 that is scheduled to begin on 1st March 2018.