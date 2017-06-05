BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2017 Likely to be Out on June 15. Check Your Grades on biharboard.ac.in

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare Bihar Class 10 Metric result 2017 on June 15.

The Bihar Board class 10th exams were conducted from March 1 to March 8, 2017 and more than 15 lakh students appeared for it.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2017 will be available on BSEB's official website biharboard.ac.in

Here are the steps one should follow to check BSEB 10th Board Result 2017:

* Log on to the websites biharboard.ac.in or bihar.indiaresults.com

* Click on the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2017

* Enter roll number

* The Bihar Class 10 matric result will appear

* Click on 'Save' to download the result

* Students can take a print out for further reference

Students can check their Bihar 10th Matric Result 2017 via SMS

SMS - BIHAR10<space>ROLLCODE + ROLLNO - Send it to 56263

The BSEB Matric Results 2017 will be available on other websites bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net

The Bihar Board Class X Supplementary results also will be released in the month of June.

For the academic year 2015-16, the Bihar Board class 10 exams were held in March 2016 and the Bihar Board 10th results were declared on 20 June, 2016.