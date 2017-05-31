BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2017 will be Declared on June 15. Check Your Grades at biharboard.ac.in

Updated: May 31, 2017, 9:07 AM IST

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) board will declare Bihar School Examination Board Matric Class 10 result 2017 on June 15.

The Bihar School Examination Board Bihar Matric Class 10 result 2017 will be available on BSEB's official website biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar School Examination Board Bihar Matric Class 10 result 2017 will be available on other websites bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net

Last year, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the Bihar 10th Board Result on 20 June 2016.

For the academic year 2015-16, the Bihar Board class 10 exams were held in March 2016 and the Bihar Board 10th results were declared by the Bihar Board on 20 June, 2016.

Here are the steps one should follow to check BSEB 10th Board Result 2017:

* Log on to the websites biharboard.ac.in or bihar.indiaresults.com

* Click on the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2017

* Enter roll number

* The Bihar Class 10 matric result will appear

* Click on 'Save' to download the result

* Students can take a print out for further reference

Students can check their Bihar School Examination Board Bihar Matric Class 10 result 2017 via SMS