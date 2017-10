BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Examination 2018 Datesheet Released at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board Class 10th 2018 date sheet or examination schedule has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on its official website - biharboard.ac.in The Class 10th Board exam is scheduled to be conducted from 21st February 2018 to 28th February 2018, in two sessions viz - 9:30 AM – 12:45 PM and 2 PM – 5:15 PM. The Practical Exams for Class 10th will start from 22nd January 2018 – 24th January 2018. Students who are supposed to appear for the Bihar board Class 10th exams 2018 can download their date sheet by following the steps given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - www.biharboard.ac.in Step 2 – Click on “Matric Examination Schedule 2018” under events and notificationsStep 3 – Download the date sheet and take a print out for further referenceAs per reports, 17, 23,911 students had appeared for the exam last year, out of which only 8,63,950 or 50.12% students qualified for higher education. More than 8 lakhs students had failed in the Class 10th Bihar board examination 2017. Overall results as per reports were as follows: 13.91% students secured 1st division, 26.88% got 2nd division and 9.32% got 3rd division.Bihar School Examination Board is popular as BSEB and its head quarters are in Patna city (Bihar). BSEB also schedules examination for departmental recruitment like Teachers Training Examination, Diploma in Physical Education, and Certificate in Physical Education. BSEB schedules secondary and senior secondary exams twice every year.