BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Examination 2018 Datesheet Released at biharboard.ac.in
Students who are supposed to appear for the Bihar board Class 10 exams 2018 can download their datesheet from the official website of Bihar School Examination Board.
The Class 10th Board exam is scheduled to be conducted from 21st February 2018 to 28th February 2018. (Screenshot)
Bihar Board Class 10th 2018 date sheet or examination schedule has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on its official website - biharboard.ac.in.
The Class 10th Board exam is scheduled to be conducted from 21st February 2018 to 28th February 2018, in two sessions viz - 9:30 AM – 12:45 PM and 2 PM – 5:15 PM. The Practical Exams for Class 10th will start from 22nd January 2018 – 24th January 2018. Students who are supposed to appear for the Bihar board Class 10th exams 2018 can download their date sheet by following the steps given below:
How to Download Bihar Board Class 10th 2018 Examination Date Sheet?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - www.biharboard.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on “Matric Examination Schedule 2018” under events and notifications
Step 3 – Download the date sheet and take a print out for further reference
Last Year’s Bihar Board Class 10th Result:
As per reports, 17, 23,911 students had appeared for the exam last year, out of which only 8,63,950 or 50.12% students qualified for higher education. More than 8 lakhs students had failed in the Class 10th Bihar board examination 2017. Overall results as per reports were as follows: 13.91% students secured 1st division, 26.88% got 2nd division and 9.32% got 3rd division.
About Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB):
Bihar School Examination Board is popular as BSEB and its head quarters are in Patna city (Bihar). BSEB also schedules examination for departmental recruitment like Teachers Training Examination, Diploma in Physical Education, and Certificate in Physical Education. BSEB schedules secondary and senior secondary exams twice every year.
