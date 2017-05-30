BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2017 Declared, Topper to Get Rs 1 Lakh. Check Your Grades at biharboard.ac.in

New Delhi: The Bihar School Education Board declared the BSEB Class 12 intermediate results for Science and Commerce on May 30.

The Bihar School Education Board BSEB Class 12 intermediate results 2017 were available on websites biharboard.ac.in or bihar.indiaresults.com

The Bihar Intermediate Exam Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 14-25, 2017 for Science, Commerce and Arts stream and more than 13 Lakh students appeared for the exams.

The BSEB Class 12 Results will also be available on examresults.net/bihar or skillmissionbihar.org

Steps to check the Bihar BSEB Intermediate Class 12 board exam results 2017:

- Log on to official website biharboard.ac.in

- Click on the Result tab.

- You will be redirected to another page automatically.

- Fill in the details in the fields provided.

- Click on Submit.

- Download the BSEB Class 12 Results 2017 and take a printout for future reference

The results will be also available on results.nic.in, examresults.net

The Bihar School Education Board BSEB Class 12 Intermediate 2017 results can be also be checked via mobile using SMS feature. Send a message in the following format:

BIHAR12 ROLLCODE + ROLLNO - Send it to 56263

The whole examination process was under scrutiny this time after merit scam surfaced last year which exposed the lacunae of the inherent system. It compelled the state government to overhaul the examination process. For the first time, Intermediate examinations were conducted on Barcode embedded answer sheets.

As anticipated total pass percentage has come down drastically this year due to the strict rules denying any manoeuvring at any stage. Even BSEB chairman Anand Kishore hinted this while interacting with media on Monday.

“Complete process was full proof and examinations were conducted in a very transparent manner. This may get reflected in the results” BSEB chairman said.

The toppers from each stream (science, commerce and humanities) would get Rs one lac in cash, an e-book and laptop starting this year.

The second and third position will get cash amount of Rs. 75 thousand and 50 thousand respectively. Students figuring fourth to ten in the merit list will be entitled of Rs. 10,000 in cash and a laptop.

All the toppers would be felicitated on December 3 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Rajendra Prasad.