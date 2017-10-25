BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Main and Practical Exam 2018 Datesheet Released at biharboard.ac.in
The main examination of Class 12th will start from 6th February 2018 to 16th February 2018 and Practical examination for all three streams and vocational courses will commence from 16th January 2018 to 25th January 2018.
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Regular and Practical Examination 2018 Datesheet has been released by Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) on its official website - biharboard.ac.in.
According to Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB), the main examination of Class 12th will start from 6th February 2018 to 16th February 2018 and Practical examination for all three streams and vocational courses will commence from 16th January 2018 to 25th January 2018.
Both main and practical examination 2018 are scheduled in two shifts morning and forenoon viz 9:45 AM – 1:00 PM and 1:45 PM – 5:00 PM. Students who are supposed to appear in Bihar Board Intermediate Examination can download both Main and Practical Intermediate Examination 2018 date sheet by following the steps given below:
How to Download Bihar Board Class 12th Main and Practical Examination 2018 Datesheet?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - biharboard.ac.in
Step 2 – Under Events and Notifications, click on ‘Practical Examination Date for Senior Secondary,’ for Class 12th practical exams schedule 2018
Or
Click on “Examination Date for Senior Secondary” for Class 12th Main exam schedule 2018
Step 3 –Download both date sheets and take a print out for further reference
Important Information:
As per the official notification, 15 minutes time has been added to duration of the exams and is named as “Cool Off” time.
Students appearing for examination have to utilise this time given in reading and understanding the question paper, also to plan and organize answers accordingly. Writing anything in this 15 minutes duration is restricted by Bihar board. Anyone caught writing during “Cool Off” time may face some strict action.
