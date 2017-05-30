BSEB Bihar Board Results 2017 to be Declared Today at 11 am, Check Your Grades at biharboard.ac.in

New Delhi: The Bihar School Education Board is expected to declare the BSEB Class 12 intermediate results on May 31st and BSEB Class 10 matric results 2017 by mid-June.

The BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Results will be available on official website biharboard.ac.in

More than 17 lakh students have appeared for Bihar Class 10 Board exams that were conducted from March 1-8, 2017. For the academic session 2015-2016, a total of around 13,98,765 students appeared for the exams and the overall pass percentage was 75.15%.

The Bihar Intermediate Exam Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 14-25, 2017 for Science, Commerce and Arts stream and more than 13 Lakh students appeared for the exams.

Steps to check the Bihar Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2017:

- Log on to official website biharboard.ac.in

- Click on the Result tab

- Click on the X & XII Results 2017

- You will be redirected to another page automatically

- Fill in the details in the fields provided

- Click on Submit

- Download the BSEB Class 10 or Class 12 Results 2017 and take a printout for future reference

The results will be also available on results.nic.in, examresults.net

The BSEB Class 10 Metric and Class 12 Intermediate 2017 results can be also be checked via mobile using SMS feature. Send a message in the following format:

BIHAR10<space>ROLLCODE + ROLLNO - Send it to 56263

BIHAR12<space>ROLLCODE + ROLLNO - Send it to 56263