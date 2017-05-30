DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
BSEB Bihar Board Results 2017 to be Declared Today at 11 am, Check Your Grades at biharboard.ac.in
More than 13 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exam, while more than 17 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exam.
New Delhi: The Bihar School Education Board is expected to declare the BSEB Class 12 intermediate results on May 31st and BSEB Class 10 matric results 2017 by mid-June.
The BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Results will be available on official website biharboard.ac.in
More than 17 lakh students have appeared for Bihar Class 10 Board exams that were conducted from March 1-8, 2017. For the academic session 2015-2016, a total of around 13,98,765 students appeared for the exams and the overall pass percentage was 75.15%.
The Bihar Intermediate Exam Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 14-25, 2017 for Science, Commerce and Arts stream and more than 13 Lakh students appeared for the exams.
The BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Results will be available on official website biharboard.ac.in
Steps to check the Bihar Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2017:
- Log on to official website biharboard.ac.in
- Click on the Result tab
- Click on the X & XII Results 2017
- You will be redirected to another page automatically
- Fill in the details in the fields provided
- Click on Submit
- Download the BSEB Class 10 or Class 12 Results 2017 and take a printout for future reference
The results will be also available on results.nic.in, examresults.net
The BSEB Class 10 Metric and Class 12 Intermediate 2017 results can be also be checked via mobile using SMS feature. Send a message in the following format:
BIHAR10<space>ROLLCODE + ROLLNO - Send it to 56263
BIHAR12<space>ROLLCODE + ROLLNO - Send it to 56263
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli and Co Take Time Off After Practicing Hard in London
- 'Missing' Chennai-based Model Gaanam Nair Returns Home
- List of Top Five Bikes to Buy in Less Than Rs 1 Lakh: The One That's Meant For You
- War Machine Review: Brad Pitt Is Disappointing In This Satire Gone Wrong
- Jab We Met, Chak De! India and Other Films That Turn 10 in 2017