BSEB Class 12 Result 2017 to be Declared Today at biharboard.ac.in
Picture for Representation.
New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Class 12 Science and Commerce Results 2017 on the official site biharboard.ac.in on Wednesday.
To avoid delays students have been advised to keep all relevant candidate information ready like name and roll numbers.
The exams for Class 12 were held in the month of February and over 13 lakh students appeared for the exams.
Steps to check the results:
Log on to the official website
Click on the relevant link
In the provided fields, enter your roll number
Click on submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download the same and take a printout for future reference
A media report earlier quoted saying, the evaluation of the answer sheet were delayed by the teachers due to low salary and poor service conditions.
According to the official website, The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.
