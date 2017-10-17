BSEB Class 12th Practical Exams Schedule 2018 Released at biharboard.ac.in; Practicals Start from Jan 11th 2018
The practicals for Intermediate will commence from January 11th 2018 and conclude on January 25th 2018 for all streams and the main term end exams will follow from February 6th to 16th 2018.
BSEB Class 12th Practical Exam Schedule 2018 for arts, science, commerce and vocational streams has been released by the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) on its official website - http://www.biharboard.ac.in/. This practical examination schedule is declared for the Bihar Board Intermediate (Class 12th) Term End Exams 2018. The practicals for Intermediate will commence from January 11th 2018 and conclude on January 25th 2018 for all streams and the main term end exams will follow from February 6th to 16th 2018. Candidates who are eligible for Class 12th practical exams can follow the instructions below and download the practical exam schedule to prepare for the practicals accordingly.
How to download BSEB Class 12th Practical Exams Schedule 2018?
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://www.biharboard.ac.in/
Step 2: Under Event & Notifications tab on the left side of screen, click on
Step 3: Download the schedule and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link: http://www.biharboard.ac.in/registration-form-for-intermediate-2018/
As per Bihar School of Board Education, the practical exams for Intermediate – Class 12th will be conducted in two sittings viz:
1. Morning shift – 9:45 AM to 1 PM
2. Afternoon shift – 1:45 PM to 5 PM
While the Class 12th students from arts, science and commerce stream will have practicals in both the sittings, the vocation courses students are scheduled only in the afternoon sitting.
As per the notice, the candidates will be given additional 15 minutes as a ‘Cool Off’ period to read and analyze the question paper so as to prepare themselves to answer appropriately. The candidates will not be allowed to answer or write any questions during these 15 minutes.
