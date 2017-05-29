BSEB to Announce Intermediate Results on Tuesday, Check Your Scores @biharboard.ac.in

New Delhi: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare results for intermediate, class 12th, examinations on Tuesday at 11 am.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore informed today in Patna that results from science, commerce and arts (humanities) would be declared simultaneously.

In total, 12 lac and 61 thousand students appeared for the intermediate examination held in the month of April.

Whole examination process was under scrutiny this time after merit scam surfaced last year which exposed the lacunae of the inherent system. It compelled the state government to overhaul the examination process. For the first time Intermediate examinations were conducted on Bar code embedded answer sheets.

It is anticipated that the total pass percentage may come down drastically this year due to the strict rules denying any maneuvering at any stage. Even Anand Kishore accepted this but fell short of disclosing anything right now.

“Complete process was full proof and examinations were conducted in a very transparent manner. This may get reflected in the results” he said.

BSEB has announced various schemes benefiting students. Toppers from each streams – science, commerce and humanities – would get Rs one lac in cash, an e-book and laptop starting this year. Second and third topper will get cash amount of Rs. 75 thousand and 50 thousand respectively. Students figuring fourth to ten in the merit list will be entitled of Rs.10 thousand in cash and a laptop.

All the toppers would be felicitated on Dec 3 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr. Rajedra Prasad.

One can find their result by logging on to the below sites

www.biharboard.ac.in

https://srsec.bsebbihar.com/

www.skillmissionbihar.org