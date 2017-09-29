GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

BSEH D.El.Ed and D.Ed July Re-Appear Exam Results 2017 Expected Today at bseh.org.in

As per reports, BSEH will announce the results of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) First Semester alongwith Diploma in Education (D.Ed) Second, Third (re-appear) and Fourth semester results after 5pm today.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 29, 2017, 4:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BSEH D.El.Ed and D.Ed July Re-Appear Exam Results 2017 Expected Today at bseh.org.in
Representative Image. (Image: Getty Images)
BSEH D.El.Ed and D.Ed July Re-Appear Exam Results 2017 are expected to be declared today by the Board of Secondary Education Of Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani on its official website - bseh.org.in.

As per reports, BSEH will announce the results of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) First Semester along with Diploma in Education (D.Ed) Second, Third (re-appear) and Fourth semester results after 5pm today.

Candidates who had appeared in these exams earlier in July this year can follow the instructions below to check their result once it’s uploaded on the official website.

How to Check BSEH D.El .Ed and D.Ed Exam Results 2017?

Step 1: Visit the official website - bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on ‘D.Ed Results 2017’ or ‘D.El.Ed Results 2017’according to your stream

Step 3: Enter your details viz roll number or full name and click on find results

Step 4: Download your result and take a print out for further investigation

As per an official notification on the Haryana Board’s website, the server will be down for maintenance from 7PM to 9PM tonight. Candidates need to be patient while checking their result as the website could be slow due to maintenance or excessive traffic.

The performance sheets of candidates who had appeared in the D.El.Ed and D.Ed 2015 and 2016 exams are also available to be downloaded. Candidates can log in to the concerned centres login profile. Candidates also need to pay a fee of ₹800 for D.El.Ed First Year Re-Appear and for candidates appearing for D.Ed Second, Third and Fourth Semester (Re-appear), the fee is ₹600.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

22 Killed, 30 Injured Stampede at Mumbai's Prabhadevi Railway Station

22 Killed, 30 Injured Stampede at Mumbai's Prabhadevi Railway Station

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES