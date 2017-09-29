BSEH D.El.Ed and D.Ed July Re-Appear Exam Results 2017 Expected Today at bseh.org.in

BSEH D.El.Ed and D.Ed July Re-Appear Exam Results 2017 are expected to be declared today by the Board of Secondary Education Of Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani on its official website - bseh.org.in.As per reports, BSEH will announce the results of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) First Semester along with Diploma in Education (D.Ed) Second, Third (re-appear) and Fourth semester results after 5pm today.Candidates who had appeared in these exams earlier in July this year can follow the instructions below to check their result once it’s uploaded on the official website.Step 1: Visit the official website - bseh.org.inStep 2: Click on ‘D.Ed Results 2017’ or ‘D.El.Ed Results 2017’according to your streamStep 3: Enter your details viz roll number or full name and click on find resultsStep 4: Download your result and take a print out for further investigationAs per an official notification on the Haryana Board’s website, the server will be down for maintenance from 7PM to 9PM tonight. Candidates need to be patient while checking their result as the website could be slow due to maintenance or excessive traffic.The performance sheets of candidates who had appeared in the D.El.Ed and D.Ed 2015 and 2016 exams are also available to be downloaded. Candidates can log in to the concerned centres login profile. Candidates also need to pay a fee of ₹800 for D.El.Ed First Year Re-Appear and for candidates appearing for D.Ed Second, Third and Fourth Semester (Re-appear), the fee is ₹600.