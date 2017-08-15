BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 Compartment Results 2017 Released on bseh.org.in

The BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment Examination Results 2017 have been released by the Board of School Education, Haryana on its official website bseh.org.in. The compartmental or supplementary examinations were conducted from 27th July 2017 for the students who failed to clear one or more subjects in the main board examination. The students who had appeared in the BSEH Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment exams can check the same by following the instructions given below.How to Check BSEH Class 10 and 12 Compartment Results 2017?Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana Board - bseh.org.inStep 2: Click on the link: 'Senior Secondary/Secondary Examination Results July 2017'Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and Name, click submitStep 5: Download your Result and take a Print Out for further reference.The Haryana Board will issue fresh mark sheets for candidates who had appeared in the Class 10 and 12 Compartment Exams 2017.The overall pass percentage for the main examination of Class 10th and Class 12th was 38.64% and 44.94% respectively. Girls outshined boys in both the examinations. Around 9598 Class 10 students and 20,692 Class 12 students appeared for the compartment/improvement examination held in the month of July 2017.The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is the authority which conducts the Public Examinations at Middle, Matric (Secondary or High School) and Senior Secondary School (Academic and Vocational) levels twice a year in the state of Haryana through the schools affiliated to it. It was established on 3rd November 1969 at Chandigarh. The board for the first time has released the results of the compartment examination within a month after the examinations.