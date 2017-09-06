GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

BSF Apprehends Two Pakistani Nationals, Three Boats Off Gujarat Coast

The Pakistani nationals and their boats were apprehended by the central security agency's patrolling team near pillar number 1,166 at Harami Nalla, the BSF said.

PTI

Updated:September 6, 2017, 3:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BSF Apprehends Two Pakistani Nationals, Three Boats Off Gujarat Coast
Image for representation.
Kutch: The Border Security Force (BSF) today detained two Pakistani nationals and seized three boats from Harami Nalla in the Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast.

The Pakistani nationals and their boats were apprehended by the central security agency's patrolling team near pillar number 1,166 at Harami Nalla, the BSF said.

At least five other Pakistani nationals managed to escape, leaving behind the boat in which they were travelling, it said.

Following the apprehension, the BSF intensified combing operation in the area.

An initial investigation revealed that fishing material was being carried on the boats, the BSF said.

In April this year, the border forces had seized an abandoned Pakistani fishing boat from the same area off Gujarat coast in Kutch district.

The BSF patrolling team had also seized four such boats off Sir Creek area in February this year, even though the occupants had managed to escape across the border to the neighbouring country following a chase.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) had also seized a Pakistani boat with nine crew members in March 25 this year.

In another major operation, the ICG had apprehended 26 Pakistani fishermen with five boats off Jakhau port on December 20 last year.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Meet Anny Divya, The World's Youngest Boeing 777 Female Pilot

Meet Anny Divya, The World's Youngest Boeing 777 Female Pilot

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES