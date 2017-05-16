BSF Exam Topper Nabeel Wani Says Militants Threatening Him, His Sister

New Delhi: BSF Exam topper Nabeel Ahmed Wani has approached the Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, claiming that the militants were threatening him and his sister.

Wani, sometimes referred to as the other Wani of Kashmir, is a resident of Udhampur district and had hit the headlines last year after topping the Border Security Force's Assistant Commandant (Works) Examination.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had also met Wani last year and expressed happiness. "I am immensely happy to meet Nabeel Ahmad Wani, a young man from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, who topped the BSF assistant commandant examination recently," Rajanath had written on twitter.

Wani had urged the youth of the Valley to pick up the pen instead of stones. "The more we get the education the better and more jobs we will get. We cannot get the education by taking to stones but by holding a pen," he had said.

The 26-year-old youth always dreamt of joining the defence forces. "My dream to join the defence forces and serve the country has now been fulfilled," Wani had said, after topping the BSF exam.