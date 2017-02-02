»
BSF Finds Three Abandoned Pakistani Boats Off Gujarat Coast

IANS

First published: February 2, 2017, 9:57 PM IST | Updated: 5 hours ago
Ahmedabad: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday said its water wing found three Pakistani fishing boats floating abandoned in Indian territorial waters, about three km from Sir Creek off the Kutch coast.

A BSF spokesman said except some fishing-related material and utensils, nothing incriminating was found in the single-engine fishing boats.

According to the BSF, the crews could well have disappeared taking advantage of the darkness on seeing the patrolling party.

The seized boats have been brought to Koteswar port for further investigation, the spokesman said.

