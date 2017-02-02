BSF Finds Three Abandoned Pakistani Boats Off Gujarat Coast
In this file photo, a man carries buckets to fill water from Sardaryab River to wash his fish shop near by in Charsadda, near Peshawar, Pakistan. (Image: Reuters)
Ahmedabad: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday said its water wing found three Pakistani fishing boats floating abandoned in Indian territorial waters, about three km from Sir Creek off the Kutch coast.
A BSF spokesman said except some fishing-related material and utensils, nothing incriminating was found in the single-engine fishing boats.
According to the BSF, the crews could well have disappeared taking advantage of the darkness on seeing the patrolling party.
The seized boats have been brought to Koteswar port for further investigation, the spokesman said.
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Retains Top Spot, Giant Leap for Chahal in T20I Rankings
- Badrinath Ki Dulhania Trailer is All About Varun-Alia's 'Desi' Chemistry
- Star Tech: Vaani Kapoor's Technology SWAG Quotient With Honor 6X
- Manto: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Looks Convincing as The Controversial Writer
- When Taapsee Pannu Refused to Be Associated to a Fairness Cream Brand