BSF IG Defends Food Supplies in Jammu Camp, Says Probe Ordered

Following criticism after a jawan's video about the poor quality of food served at BSF camp in Jammu went viral, IG, BSF, D K Upadhyay, said the matter will be probed and action will be taken.

Addressing the media on Tuesday from Jammu, Upadhyay said that DIG level officers who visited the camp earlier had never received any complaint similar to the allegations raised by Constable Tej Bahadur Yadav.

“An Inquiry is on to verify allegations. We (BSF) take ration from the Army so quality of material is very good,” he said.

Also Read: BSF Jawan Says Won’t Take Back Video, Claims Probe Will Reveal Truth

Targeting Yadav, Upadhyay said he was an indisciplined soldier. “He indulged in in-disciplinary actions, was to be court-martialled in 2010. Considering his family situation, he wasn't dismissed,” he said.

Upadhyay also said that the taste of food being served right now isn't usually good because in winters the food is tinned and dehydrated. But jawans don't complain, he added.

“This is a sensitive matter for us. We will probe whole matter and take action accordingly,” he said.