BSF Jawan, Army Officer Killed as Pakistan Fires Rockets at Poonch Post

Srinagar: India lost two soldiers when Pakistan violated ceasefire in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

A BSF soldier and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army were martyred in the firing by Pakistan Rangers.

Pakistani troops fired rockets at a forward defence location (FDL) post of the BSF along the Line of Control.

"At about 0830 hours, there was heavy firing from Pakistani (army) posts at BSF posts at LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district with rockets and automatic weapons", a senior BSF officer said.

Another BSF jawan was injured in the firing and troops guarding the border line retaliated effectively, the officer said.

Pakistani troops breached the truce along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri sectors seven times last month. They violated the ceasefire in Poonch sector on April 19 and shelled mortars on forward posts in Noushera sector on April 17.

Pakistan had resorted to firing in the same sector on April 8, in Poonch district on April 5, in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector on April 4 and twice on April 3 in Balakote and (Digwar) Poonch sectors.

The latest violation adds to the tension in ties between both countries after the death penalty given to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of spying and Islamabad’s constant raking up of the Kashmir issue.

(With Inputs From PTI)