BSF Jawan Killed in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in Jammu's Arnia

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was martyred early on Friday when Pakistan Rangers violated ceasefire along the International Border in Arnia area of RS Pura sector in Jammu district."One BSF trooper has been killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan rangers. They are using mortars, automatics and small arms to target nine BSF posts in Arnia. BSF troopers are retaliating strongly and effectively,” IANS news agency quoted BSF sources as saying. "Heavy firing exchanges are now going on in these areas."The jawan martyred was identified as Constable Brijendra Bahadur Singh.Constable Brijendra Bahadur SinghConstable Bijender Bahadur was on duty at forward point along the fence in Arnia sector along the IB when Pakistani Rangers resorted to mortar shelling and small arms fire at about 0020 hours on Friday.A bullet hit the jawan on the left side of his abdomen and he succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital, a BSF officer told PTI.Bahadur, 32, hailed from Vidya Bhawan Naraypur village in Uttar Pradesh's Balia district. He is survived by his wife Sushmita Singh.One civilian was also reported to have been injured in the ceasefire violation.Authorities have reportedly kept emergency services on alert to meet any eventuality.(With agency inputs)