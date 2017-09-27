Border Security Force jawan Rameez Parray was shot dead and three of his family members were injured in an attack by terrorists in Bandipore district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.According to sources, Parray had just taken voluntary retirement from the BSF and had returned home to Hajin. He was dragged out of his home and shot dead, officials said, adding that it looks to be a targeted killing.Jammu and Kashmir DGP, SP Vaid, told News18 that there were 3-4 terrorists who barged into the home of the BSF jawan. He said that their attempt was to take Parray away, but they shot him at close range when he resisted.The modus operandi followed by terrorists in the killing of Parray is very similar to the one in the murder of Lt. Ummer Fayaz in May this year, suggesting a concerted plan of targeted killings. Just like Fayaz, Parray too was a local who had joined the security forces and had recently returned home for a vacation.The bullet-ridden body of Army Lieutenant, Ummer Fayaz Parry, was found at Herman Chowk of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Police said the 24-year-old had gone to Shopian to attend the wedding function of a relative.On June 23, DSP Mohammed Ayub Pandith was lynched by a mob after he opened fire on a group of people who caught him clicking pictures near a mosque in Nowhatta area of Srinagar.Pandith, who was in civilian clothes, was caught clicking pictures outside the mosque, following which the officer opened fire with his service pistol, injuring three people. He was caught by a mob and beaten to death near the mosque.