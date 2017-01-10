BSF Jawan Says Won’t Take Back Video, Claims Probe Will Reveal Truth

New Delhi: The Border Security Force jawan whose video on how soldiers at the border were forced to live with poor rations went viral spoke to CNN News18 on Tuesday and said he still stands by his account and won't pull it down.

Constable Tej Bahadur Yadav said that it took a lot of courage to post the video and when it will be examined, the truth will come out.

"I was asked to take down the video but I refused," he told CNN News18.

Following the video, BSF had accused Yadav of indiscipline and said he had faced disciplinary issues in the past.

Yadav however dismissed these allegations.

"Admittedly, we make mistakes while we perform our duty. We take our punishments and continue to do our duty. But they haven't shown that I have done good work too, I have gotten 14 awards," Yadav said.

"There are too many things which will come out once the inquiry will be done. The government is doing everything they can but still we don't get anything. Yes, I fear the consequences. But if because of me many other soldiers benefit then I am ready to fight," Yadav added.

"The video is from ground zero. There's no hera-pheri in that. What you see is what happens. Let there be a probe if they want, they will know this is the truth," he added.

When asked about whether if there were other things sapping the morale of soldiers that he was unable to show on video, Yadav said,

"Media doesn't have the power to reach jawans, they are not allowed to. There are many things that will be revealed in an inquiry."

"The government provides everything but we don't get it. We ourselves unload the ration provided, so we know, but we don't get to eat it,” he said.

Asked about whether he thought the BSF will take action against him, he said, "Now that the video is in the public domain, they can't do anything to me. Maybe later, but till now nobody has said anything. Just that there will be an inquiry."

He said that both his family and his fellow soldiers were supportive his actions.

"They (his fellow soldiers) are happy with what I have done for them, they won't come on record, but they are supporting me,” he said.

Responding to the video, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asked BSF to submit a report on the matter.

I have seen a video regarding a BSF jawan's plight. I have asked the HS to immediately seek a report from the BSF & take appropriate action. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 9, 2017

Yadav said he has been in the BSF for several years but is speaking up now because he had faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I trust our current PM, I didn't trust the earlier governments, they shut us up," he said.