BSF Jawan's Facebook Accounts Under Scanner For 'Pakistani Friends'

New Delhi: The multiple Facebook accounts linked to BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who raised allegations of bad quality food being served to security personnel, have come under the scanner of intelligence agencies for having several 'friends' from Pakistan.

About 17 percent of the over 6,000 'friends' in Yadav's accounts are from Pakistan.

The online platform allows a person to add people as friends from across the globe in his or her account. The Home Ministry sources on Friday said that a scrutiny of Yadav's Facebook accounts where the BSF jawan had first posted a video clip showing the bad quality food, has showed that many residents of Pakistan were in his friends list. His conversations with such contacts are being scanned, they said.

Officials said multiple Facebook accounts in the name of the jawan have been active over the social media platform and their authenticity is being ascertained.

Yadav had on January 9 posted a video on Facebook which showed a meal box comprising a watery soup-like dal, which he said had only turmeric and salt and a burnt chapatti.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High court has asked the Centre to allow Yadav's wife to meet and stay with him for two days at the base where he is posted at present.

The direction came after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain informed the court that Yadav is not under any illegal confinement and he has been shifted to another battalion, 88th batallion headquarters at Kalibari, Samba in Jammu.

The bench directed the ASG, who was representing the Centre and BSF, to make all possible arrangements for the wife to meet her husband and there should be no difficulties while she visits the place.

The court's direction came after the jawan's wife Sharmila Devi moved the court by way of a habeas corpus plea, alleging that her husband is untraceable and the family has been unable to contact him for the last few days.

Advocate Manish Tewari, appearing for the woman, said that since February 7, the wife was not able to speak to her husband and even the BSF chief did not reply to the representation sent by the family in this regard.

