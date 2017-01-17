BSF Jawan's Video: HC Seeks MHA Reply on Food Served to Jawans

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Ministry of Home Affairs on a plea seeking its status report on alleged poor quality food being served along the LoC as claimed by a BSF soldier on social media.

A bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal also issued notice to Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Assam Rifles seeking their stand on the allegation of poor quality food being given to jawans.

It also directed the BSF to produce before it the investigation report and the steps it has taken with regard to allegations levelled by BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav.

"The steps have already been taken by respondent 2 (BSF) in this regard. However, we would like to see their report. Whatever report you have, place before the court on next date of hearing, February 27," the bench said.

The direction came after advocate Gaurang Kanth, appearing for BSF, informed the court that BSF has already done on the spot inspection after the incident. "Things are in order. We have found nothing as was alleged by Yadav. However, we are further looking into the issue," Kanth submitted.

The bench, meanwhile, refused to issue any direction with regard to not taking any action against Yadav, as was sought by the petitioner, saying, "Sorry we will not go into it."

The petition was filed by Puran Chand Arya, a former central government employee, in the wake of a video posted on Facebook by BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, claiming corruption among officers and poor working conditions.