BSF Officer Attacked by Cattle Smugglers in Tripura; Critical

Suspected cattle smugglers attacked a BSF commanding officer along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura in the early hours on Monday.The second-in-command rank officer, Deepak K Mondal, commanding the 145th battalion of the border guarding force is critical and has been air evacuated to Kolkata, a senior official said.The incident happened at about 2 am near the Belardeppa border post in the Sipahijala district of the state when the officer was allegedly hit by a four-wheeler being used by the smugglers.He was patrolling the area with his team to check cattle smuggling and other illegal activities along the international border which is "unfenced" here, he said.Mondal saw some cattle smugglers and challenged them, he said, adding the officer along with his guard and driver tried to stop them."The group of about 25 smugglers were carrying bricks, lathis and machetes. When challenged, the smugglers tried to gherao the officer and the patrol party. Smugglers' vehicle hit the officer from behind and he sustained severe injury to his head and legs and he is critical," he said.An accompanying Border Security Force jawan fired five rounds from his AK rifle to control the situation, he said adding the area has been cordoned off.