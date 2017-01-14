LIVE

BSF Troops Foil Infiltration Bid Along IB in Samba District of J&K

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 14, 2017, 8:07 AM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Jammu: BSF troops on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid of terrorists along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This evening at about 9 PM, a group of 4-6 terrorists approached from the Pakistani side, taking advantage of an undulating ground of Tarna Nala along the IB in Samba sector," a senior BSF officer said.

They started firing with automatic weapons on BSF troops deployed at checkpoints, he said, adding that alert troops retaliated effectively and forced them to retreat.

A suspected body is believed to be lying ahead of the fence. A search will be carried out in the morning to verify, he said.

