BSF Troops Foil Infiltration Bid Along IB in Samba District of J&K
(Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Jammu: BSF troops on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid of terrorists along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.
"This evening at about 9 PM, a group of 4-6 terrorists approached from the Pakistani side, taking advantage of an undulating ground of Tarna Nala along the IB in Samba sector," a senior BSF officer said.
They started firing with automatic weapons on BSF troops deployed at checkpoints, he said, adding that alert troops retaliated effectively and forced them to retreat.
A suspected body is believed to be lying ahead of the fence. A search will be carried out in the morning to verify, he said.
