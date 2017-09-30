BSF Unearths 14-feet-long Trans-border Tunnel in Jammu's Arnia

: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday found a 14-feet long tunnel, which was being dug from the Pakistani side along the international border to infiltrate terrorists into India, officials said.Sources said the tunnel was being constructed to push a large number of terrorists to cause mayhem in the festival season. It was right below the border fence put up to prevent infiltration into Indian territory.Sources said that a “war-like” store was also recovered in Arnia sector, where Pakistan Army has carried out continuous shelling in violation of the ceasefire agreement.“An under-construction tunnel was found during sanitisation operation along the international border between Vikram and Patel posts near Damana," the officials said.The tunnel was 14-feet long when it was detected by the troops, the officials said, adding "war-like" store was recovered during the search of the tunnel indicating the presence of armed infiltrators who, however, managed to flee back.The officials said a special drive for the detection of tunnels was launched all along the international border in the wake of recent cross-border shelling by Pakistan which left a jawan and a woman dead and scores of civilians injured.