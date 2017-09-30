BSF Unearths 14-feet-long Trans-border Tunnel in Jammu's Arnia
Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday found a 14-feet long tunnel, which was being dug from the Pakistani side along the international border to infiltrate terrorists into India, officials said.
Sources said the tunnel was being constructed to push a large number of terrorists to cause mayhem in the festival season. It was right below the border fence put up to prevent infiltration into Indian territory.
Sources said that a “war-like” store was also recovered in Arnia sector, where Pakistan Army has carried out continuous shelling in violation of the ceasefire agreement.
“An under-construction tunnel was found during sanitisation operation along the international border between Vikram and Patel posts near Damana," the officials said.
The officials said a special drive for the detection of tunnels was launched all along the international border in the wake of recent cross-border shelling by Pakistan which left a jawan and a woman dead and scores of civilians injured.
The officials said a special drive for the detection of tunnels was launched all along the international border in the wake of recent cross-border shelling by Pakistan which left a jawan and a woman dead and scores of civilians injured.
