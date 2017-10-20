BSNL JAO 2017 Admit Cards Expected Soon at externalexam.bsnl.co.in

BSNL JAO 2017 Admit Cards are expected to be released soon by the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on its official website - externalexam.bsnl.co.in.The Junior Accounts Officer Recruitment exam 2017 is scheduled to be conducted by BSNL on November 5, 2017. BSNL had invited external applications to fill 996 vacancies for the post of Junior Accountant Officer in BSNL via – Advt. no/notification no. – 10-1 2017 earlier last month. As soon as the admit cards are uploaded, the link will get active and candidates who had applied for JAO Recruitment 2017 exam can download their admit cards by following instructions given below.– Visit the official website - http://externalexam.bsnl.co.in/– Click on 'Download BSNL JAO Admit Card'Step 3 – Enter your registration number– Download your admit card and take a printout for further referenceJAO Admit Cards will carry crucial exam-relation information viz exam timings and examination venue. Candidates must download JAO Admit Cards as soon as they are uploaded to avoiding any hassles later. Candidates must carry admit cards to examination centre along with their Adhaar Card in original and a Xerox of the same, which they will need to furnish at the examination hall.The BSNL JAO 2017 Exam will carry 450 marks in total that is further divided in two sections as mentioned below:- Candidates will be allotted 3 hours for first section which will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks of General English & 50 questions of 50 marks of General Aptitude.- Candidates would be given 3 hours to attempt the second section which will comprise150 questions with respect to Financial and Commercial Accounts and maximum marks are 300 for the same.