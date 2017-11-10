BSNL JAO Exam Answer Keys 2017 Released: Check Now

BSNL JAO Answer Keys 2017 have been published by the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on its official website - externalbsnlexam.com/. BSNL had conducted the written exam for Junior Accounts Officer (JAO) on November 5th and 6th in four batches across the country.Candidates who had appeared for the BSNL JAO Recruitment exam can follow the instructions below and download the Answer Keys.How to Download BSNL JAO Exam Answer Keys 2017– Visit the official website for BSNL recruitment - http://www.externalbsnlexam.com/– Under Provisional Question/Answer Key, Click on the Answer key you wish to download viz:5th Nov 2017 Batch - I5th Nov 2017 Batch - II6th Nov 2017 Batch - I6th Nov 2017 Batch - II– Download the answer key and take a print out or save it on your desktopBSNL will open the Grievance Redressal mechanism soon on its official website. Candidates will be able to challenge the provisionary answer keys by paying an application fee of Rs 500. The procedure for the same is yet to be released by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).BSNL had conducted the BSNL JAO Written Exam 2017 for the direct recruitment of candidates for the post of Junior Accounts Officers in BSNL from the open market through online competitive exams. BSNL aims to fill 996 posts of Junior Accounts Officers in its offices across India.The candidates who will get selected through this recruitment drive will fall in the pay scale of Rs 16,400 – Rs 40,500 along with 3% annual increment on basic pay and HRA, IDA, Medical Benefits and other perks as per BSNL HR rules.