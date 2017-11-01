BSNL JAO Examination 2017 Admit Cards Released at externalbsnlexam.com
BSNL JAO Examination 2017 Admit Cards have been released by the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, BSNL on its official website - externalbsnlexam.com.
BSNL JAO Examination 2017 is scheduled to be conducted on 5th November 2017 and for some centres/circles on 6th November 2017 for filling 996 vacancies of Junior Accounts Officers (JAO). Admit cards will contain all the information regarding date, time, centre and examination of BSNL JAO Examination 2017.
Candidates who have applied for the BSNL JAO Examination 2017 can download their Admit Cards from the official website by following the steps given below:
How to Download BSNL JAO Examination 2017 Admit Cards?
Step 1 – Visit official website - externalbsnlexam.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Download/Print Hall Tickets From 30.10.2017’ under status column in Ongoing Recruitment (External) table
Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number, DOB and Password
Step 4 – Download the Admit Card and take a print out for further reference
Direct link: externalbsnlexam.com
Examination Pattern:
BSNL JAO Examination 2017 written test will be of maximum 450 marks which will be further divided in two sections:
1. First exam will be of maximum 150 marks. Candidates will be allotted 3 hours for examination. Exam will contain 100 questions of 100 marks of General English and 50 questions for 50 marks of General Aptitude.
2. Second exam will be for 300 marks. Candidates will be allotted 3 hours for examination. Exams will contain 150 questions of Financial and Commercial Accounts.
Pay Scale:
Candidates who will qualify the exam and get selected for the post, will fall in the bracket ₹16400 – ₹40500 plus 3% annual increment on basic pay plus HRA, IDA, Medical Benefits and other perks as per BSNL HR rules
Examination Pattern:
BSNL JAO Examination 2017 written test will be of maximum 450 marks which will be further divided in two sections:
1. First exam will be of maximum 150 marks. Candidates will be allotted 3 hours for examination. Exam will contain 100 questions of 100 marks of General English and 50 questions for 50 marks of General Aptitude.
2. Second exam will be for 300 marks. Candidates will be allotted 3 hours for examination. Exams will contain 150 questions of Financial and Commercial Accounts.
Pay Scale:
Candidates who will qualify the exam and get selected for the post, will fall in the bracket ₹16400 – ₹40500 plus 3% annual increment on basic pay plus HRA, IDA, Medical Benefits and other perks as per BSNL HR rules
