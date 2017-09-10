BSNL JAO Recruitment Notification 2017 – 996 Posts; Online Applications Start from September 11th
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced 996 vacant positions for the post of Junior Accounts Officers. The online application process for the same will start from September 11.
Screenshot taken from the official website http://externalbsnlexam.com/
BSNL JAO (Junior Accounts Officers) Recruitment Notification 2017 has been released by the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited on its official website - externalbsnlexam.com.
As per the notification, BSNL has announced 996 vacant positions for the post of Junior Accounts Officers. The remuneration for Junior Accounts Officers will fall in the pay scale bracket of ₹16,400 – ₹40,500 plus 3% annual increment on basic pay plus HRA, IDA, Medical Benefits and other perks as per BSNL HR rules.
The online application process will start from tomorrow i.e. 11th September 2017 i.e. Monday and close on 15th October 2017.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 5th November 2017. Candidates interested in applying for the same can do so by following the instructions given below:
How to Apply for BSNL JAO Recruitment 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website of BSNL Recruitment Exams - http://externalbsnlexam.com/
Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Online’ box in front of 'Direct Recruitment for the post of "Junior Accounts Officer (JAO)" in BSNL from open market through online competitive examinations - 2017.'
Step 3: It will take you to another page where you need to click on ‘Click here for New Registration’
Step 4: Enter your details and submit.
Step 5: Make the fee payment and complete the application process
Step 6: Download the confirmation and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link: http://externalbsnlexam.com/drjaoaug17/
Candidates of unreserved category need to make a payment of ₹1000 for online application while candidates of reserved categories like SC/ST/OBC need to pay just the half i.e. ₹500. The minimum age for applying for the post of BSNL Junior Accounts Officer is 20 Years and maximum age limit is 30 Years. However, age relaxation is applicable as per reservation rules.
Also the candidates applying for the post of Junior Accounts Officer must be degree holder of any of the following programs - M.Com/CA/ICWA/CS from a recognized University or Institution as on 1st January 2017.
Candidates must go through the detailed notification before applying for the exam:
http://externalbsnlexam.com/advertisement/NOTIFICATION_DRJAO_2017.pdf
As per the notification, BSNL has announced 996 vacant positions for the post of Junior Accounts Officers. The remuneration for Junior Accounts Officers will fall in the pay scale bracket of ₹16,400 – ₹40,500 plus 3% annual increment on basic pay plus HRA, IDA, Medical Benefits and other perks as per BSNL HR rules.
The online application process will start from tomorrow i.e. 11th September 2017 i.e. Monday and close on 15th October 2017.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 5th November 2017. Candidates interested in applying for the same can do so by following the instructions given below:
How to Apply for BSNL JAO Recruitment 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website of BSNL Recruitment Exams - http://externalbsnlexam.com/
Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Online’ box in front of 'Direct Recruitment for the post of "Junior Accounts Officer (JAO)" in BSNL from open market through online competitive examinations - 2017.'
Step 3: It will take you to another page where you need to click on ‘Click here for New Registration’
Step 4: Enter your details and submit.
Step 5: Make the fee payment and complete the application process
Step 6: Download the confirmation and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link: http://externalbsnlexam.com/drjaoaug17/
Candidates of unreserved category need to make a payment of ₹1000 for online application while candidates of reserved categories like SC/ST/OBC need to pay just the half i.e. ₹500. The minimum age for applying for the post of BSNL Junior Accounts Officer is 20 Years and maximum age limit is 30 Years. However, age relaxation is applicable as per reservation rules.
Also the candidates applying for the post of Junior Accounts Officer must be degree holder of any of the following programs - M.Com/CA/ICWA/CS from a recognized University or Institution as on 1st January 2017.
Candidates must go through the detailed notification before applying for the exam:
http://externalbsnlexam.com/advertisement/NOTIFICATION_DRJAO_2017.pdf
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple vs TRAI: Battle For User Data Protection Spikes up
- Analysis - Top 10 Cars Sold in August 2017 - Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Vitara Brezza & More
- Kapil Opens Up About His Showdown and What Future Holds for Him
- Mayanti Langer Interviews Hubby Stuart Binny on Marriage Anniversary
- Poster Boys Movie Review: An Assault on the Senses