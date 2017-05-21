BSP Member, Along With His Family, Murdered by Business Partner in Delhi

New Delhi: A BSP member, along with his entire family, was murdered by his business partner in the city this Saturday.

Munnawar Hasan, a porperty dealer, is alleged to have been murdered by his business partner, Bunty.

Hassan's family was missing since April 20. On Friday, Hasan, along with Bunty, went to the police station to get a missing FIR registered in the police station. Hasan couldn't get the FIR registered before because he was in jail after rape allegations were levelled against him. It is believed that it was Bunty who helped him get out of the jail.

On Saturday Bunty went to Hasan's house where there was an argument between them and it is alleged that in a fit of rage Bunty shot him dead. Bunty then called the police to inform that someone is injured. He then locked the door and fled from the spot.

On the basis of the surveillance and local inputs, police arrested Bunty.

During interrogation Bunty claimed that he killed Hassan's entire family, which includes his wife and four children.

Bunty claimed that he had given Hasan Rs 20 lakh but the latter wasn't returning the money.

Police took Bunty to Meerut and other places for raid and recovery of body.