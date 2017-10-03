BSP Leader Rajesh Yadav Shot Dead Near Allahabad University, Supporters Burn Buses
Scores of BSP workers took to the streets this morning, ransacking roadways buses and damaging public property while shouting slogans against the police, for failing to protect the BSP leader.
BSP supporters set a roadways bus on fire on Tuesday morning. (TV grab)
Allahabad: Bahujan Samaj Party leader Rajesh Yadav was shot dead near the Tarachand hostel of Allahabad University on Monday night. Soon after, BSP supporters went on a rampage on Tuesday morning and burnt public vehicles, protesting against the state police.
A group of journalists also came under fire and sustained injuries in the clashes. However, police say, the situation is now under control.
According to Yadav’s family, the BSP leader had gone out with a friend, who is a doctor, late in the night on Monday. They were later informed of his death due to bullet injuries.
The family members found his body at this doctor friend’s hospital. According to sources, Yadav’s friend took him to the hospital when he was shot. However, he was already dead by then.
Police have lodged a case and are trying to identify the culprits.
Rajesh Kumar Yadav had contested the last Vidhan Sabha elections from the Jaunpur seat of Bhadohi district.
