BSSC Paper Leak: Bihar Government Announces Cancellation of Exam
ABVP protest against the leak of question papers for the second phase of combined recruitment examinations conducted by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) in Patna. (Image: PTI)
Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced the cancellation of examination conducted by Bihar State Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) for recruitment of clerks in state government jobs in the wake of alleged paper leak.
"On the basis of the preliminary report of state police chief P K Thakur and recommendation of Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh, the state government has cancelled the BSSC exam for clerical grade appointment," Kumar told reporters.
Kumar, accompanied by CS and other officials, made this announcement after emerging from state Cabinet meeting at Secretariat.
The Chief Minister had on Monday said that he ordered a thorough probe into the paper leak by the CS and DGP.
The annulment of the BSSC exam follows intensive questioning of Commission Secretary Parmeshwar Ram by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj since late last night.
Taking serious note of allegation of a paper leak in the BSSC test, the Chief Minister had cracked the whip and issued strict instructions to the two top officials to throughly inquire into it following which SIT swung into action.
Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj told PTI that the BSSC Secretary Parmeshwar Ram has been arrested in the paper leak case.
"SIT has arrested Parmeshwar Ram and one another staff of the Commission in this connection," the SSP said.
