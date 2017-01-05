Budget Battle Live: Opposition Seeks Postponement, 'No Way' Says Govt

Unhappy over the poll dates announcement, the Opposition leaders have reached the Election Commission in New Delhi on Thursday to demand announcement of Budget after Assembly elections in the five states.

Opposition objected to the fact that the polls will be held three days after the Budget announcement on February 1.

Five states - Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand - will go to polls between February-March.

Voting starts on February 4, just days after the budget is to be revealed, and ends on March 8. Counting for all five states will be held on March 11.

