Budget Battle Live: Opposition Seeks Postponement, 'No Way' Says Govt

Unhappy over the poll dates announcement, the Opposition leaders have reached the Election Commission in New Delhi on Thursday to demand announcement of Budget after Assembly elections in the five states.
Opposition objected to the fact that the polls will be held three days after the Budget announcement on February 1.
Five states - Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand - will go to polls between February-March.
Voting starts on February 4, just days after the budget is to be revealed, and ends on March 8. Counting for all five states will be held on March 11.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates.
Jan 5, 2017 12:02 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 12:02 pm (IST)
It was a non-issue and slammed the opposition for politicising the government's constitutional duty: BJP
Jan 5, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)
BJP national secretary Siddharth Nath Singh said the opposition to budget reflected the Congress' and the Samajwadi Party's nervousness.
Jan 5, 2017 11:59 am (IST)
The presentation of the budget prior to the polls will vitiate the free and fair polls: Congress leader Anand Sharma
Jan 5, 2017 11:56 am (IST)
Congress demands Budget announcement to be made after March 8.
Jan 5, 2017 11:55 am (IST)
We had changed the Budget date in 2012: Congress
Jan 5, 2017 11:52 am (IST)
No question of postponing Budget dates, its a constitutional requirment, says Finance Ministry source.
Jan 5, 2017 11:47 am (IST)
This is against the democracy. We have requested the EC to stop the presentation of Budget: Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad
Jan 5, 2017 11:32 am (IST)
Meeting between Opposition Leaders and Election Commission concludes.
Jan 5, 2017 11:17 am (IST)
Government sought legal opinion which feels budget needn't be postponed. Election Commission at most can give a caveat that Budget can be on schedule but with rider that no sops for poll going states will be announced.
Jan 5, 2017 11:14 am (IST)
Budget must be stopped. Uttar Pradesh is a large state. This type of appeasement is not well. There should be consensus on the issue: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut
Jan 5, 2017 11:08 am (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 11:00 am (IST)
Congress's Anand Sharma, Gulam Nabi Azad reaches Election Commission.