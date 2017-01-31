Budget Session Live: President Calls for Debate on Simultaneous Polls

President Pranab Mukherjee addressing a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on Tuesday.

A pre-budget economic survey was also tabled during the session. On February 1, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Union Budget – his fourth budget and perhaps the most challenging one that may look to soften blow of currency ban with tax and other sops as he seeks to revive growth.

Today a new tradition will begin; Budget will be presented earlier and will incorporate Rail Budget, said PM Narendra Modi.

