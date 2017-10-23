Bug Found in Karnataka's Indira Canteen Food, Investigation Underway

: The Indira canteens, launched by the Karnataka government with much fanfare in August this year, has run into a controversy after a customer uploaded a video on social media showing an insect on his plate.Though the veracity of the video is being questioned, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has filed a complaint at the Kamakshipalya police station in west Bengaluru. City mayor Sampath Raj said that he suspected "mischief" by some people.“We ensure a very high-quality food is given. This is why we have installed high-security CCTV cameras, and no one can open containers en route the journey… So far, no such incident was reported. Unfortunately, yesterday, such an incident occurred which looks very suspicious. We have taken the recordings circulated on social media,” Raj told News18.Indira canteens, on the lines of the Amma canteens in Tamil Nadu, are government-run canteens offering highly subsidised food thrice a day.BBMP officials said that the incident was reported by the last customer for breakfast on Saturday, around 8.45 am. They said there was “no mistake” from the kitchen, but the insect was noticed four minutes after the food was taken by the customer.But why would someone put a bug in the food that they were going to eat?“If you see the video, two people are eating. There is a khara bath (upma) and kesari bhath (a sweet dish). It is very unreasonable that the insect will be found in both. Food has been cooked at 100°C, but the insect was found alive in the food if you go by the pictures,” he said.Asked if the bug could not have fallen into the plate while it was being taken from the counter to the table, the Mayor said he wouldn't deny such a possibility. However, the CCTV images of the behaviour of the customers give rise to suspicion. While a group of three customers is eating, one person finds a bug, others continue eating for some time.“It is still being investigated... If this type of incident has happened, we will take measures to ensure such incidents do not happen. We do not want people to play any mischief and bring a bad name to the canteen because very poor people are enjoying the food at affordable prices, and I assure you that we are taking precautions that such incidents do not happen,” the Mayor added.Admitting that it could have been a lapse too, he said pest control machines will be installed soon.“We are not blaming anyone. It is a first information report. If it has happened, let the investigation happen on both the teams in the interest of people and interest of serving hygienic food to them. We will not accuse anybody before we get the report,” he said.