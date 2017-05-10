X

Bullet-Ridden Body of Army Lieutenant Found in Kashmir's Shopian District

Mufti Islah | CNN-News18

Updated: May 10, 2017, 9:50 AM IST
The Lieutenant-rank Army officer doctor, who was posted in Akhnoor, was identified as Umar Fayaz Parry, a resident of Kulgam.(Image: TV Grab/CNN_News18)

Srinagar: The bullet-ridden body of an Army Lieutenant was found at Herman Chowk of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday.

The Lieutenant-rank Army doctor, who was posted in Akhnoor, was identified as Umar Fayaz Parry, a resident of Kulgam.

Police said the 24-year-old had gone to Shopian to attend the wedding function of a relative.

According to reports, Fayaz was picked up by four militants from Shopian and later taken to Herman Chowk where he was shot.

An army official said they have received an input and are verifying the circumstances in which the officer was found dead. Police and Army have now started search operations in the area to nab the militants.

This incident comes a day after when a car was snatched at gunpoint by militants in Pulwama district on Tuesday. Mohammad Rafiq Dar of Samboora village told police that his Alto car was hijacked by five gunmen.

Following this police has sounded a red alert and send advisories to all police and security forces units to be on vigil.

First Published: May 10, 2017, 8:37 AM IST
