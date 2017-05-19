X

Bullet-riddled Body of Man Found in J&K's Pulwama District

PTI

Updated: May 19, 2017, 10:40 AM IST
Representative image.

Srinagar: The police on Friday found a bullet-riddled body of a 45-year-old man who was reportedly working for both militants and security forces in south Kashmir Pulwama district.

The body of Mohammad Yousuf Lone was found in Gadoora village of Pulwama on Friday morning, a police official said.

The body had multiple bullet injuries, he said, adding that the police was investigating the circumstances in which he was killed.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Lone was working as an overground worker for militants as well as a source for security forces, the official said.

First Published: May 19, 2017, 10:39 AM IST
