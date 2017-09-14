Burdwan Blast Case: STF Arrests Key Accused Sheikh Burhan From Kolkata

One of the key accused in Burdwan’s Khagragarh blast case was arrested by Kolkata Police Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday.The accused has been identified as Sheikh Burhan (30) a resident of Shimulia in Mangalkot area of Burdwan district. National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a reward of Rs 3,00,000 for his arrest.“He was wanted in Khagragarh blast case numbered 1134/14 under Burdwan police station. Acting on a tip off, Burhan was arrested from BB Ganguly Street under Muchipara police station,” a senior police officer said.On 2 October, 2014, a massive explosion occurred in a two-storeyed building in the Khagragarh locality of Burdwan. The building was owned by Nurul Hasan Chowdhury who used to stay in another house across the road. Nurul was a leader of the Trinamool Congress and the ground floor of the building was used as TMC party office. The BJP then alleged that TMC is sheltering Bangladeshi terrorists in Bengal.The case was later taken over by the NIA and on March 2015 the agency filed a 164-page charge sheet naming 21 people in a conspiracy by the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh (JMB).In October 2014, NIA made the first arrest and the person was identified as Habibur Shiekh. He was an alleged operative of the terror module and trainer at the Simulia madarasa in Burdwan. He was arrested from Muluk which is on the outskirts of Bolpur town.Four of the accused named in the 164-page charge sheet filed before an NIA Special Court in Kolkata are Bangladeshi nationals. Out of 13, 21 accused are behind bars and the remaining seven, including three Bangladeshi nationals, are still absconding.During interrogation, Burhan told the cops that they wanted to create a terror network in West Bengal and Assam to build an Islamic state against Bangladesh.