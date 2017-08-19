No Money For Funeral Pyre, Minor in Bathinda Buries Father in Backyard

Hindu traditions dictates that a person’s body, after his death, shall be burnt in a funeral pyre. In Bathinda, though, a boy couldn’t cough up the money required to pay for his father’s funeral and decided to dig a pit in his compound and bury the body there.Manoj’s father Surjit Singh, who used to work in the Homeguard department, had not been keeping well for quite for a days.After Singh’s death, Manoj turned to his relatives to help him out financially but was turned down. “I asked all my relatives to help me with some money but nobody did. I had no other option left. Our situation was so bad that we didn’t even have money to buy food or vegetables.”Six days after Singh’s death, stray dogs dug up the pit and pulled the body out. The shocked neighbours informed the Maur Mandi police station, who questioned Manoj.After the boy told them what happened, the police sent the body for post-mortem.“Singh’s financial condition was quite bad. He would go to the local Gurudwara to eat his meals. This unfortunate situation has risen due to poverty.”Sandeep Singh, SHO, Maur Mandi said, “Manoj told us that his father had been unwell for quite some time. Since the boy didn’t know much about rituals and also didn’t have money, he buried him at home.”